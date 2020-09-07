Montclair restaurant Laurel & Sage appears to have closed.

The Walnut Street's phone had been disconnected when Daily Voice called Thursday morning.

Nothing had been posted on the restaurant's Facebook page since March. A discarded refrigerator unit was outside its building, and its space was dark and empty.

Owners Shawn Paul Dalziel and Jennifer Sransky named the modern American restaurant after their two daughters when they opened in 2015.

The following year, Laurel & Sage earned rave reviews in the "New York Times," having been awarded its top rating: "Excellent."

Send business tips to clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.