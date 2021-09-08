Contact Us
Business

Lidl Opening 2 North Jersey Stores This Month

Cecilia Levine
Lidl
Lidl Photo Credit: Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick Wikipedia

Discount grocer Lidl is opening a pair of North Jersey locations this month.

The stores are coming to Garwood on Aug. 11 and Belleville Aug. 18.

The Garwood location is located at 10 South Ave., and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Belleville store will be at 414 Main St., and share the same hours.

Lidl has New Jersey stores in Lacey, Brick, Cherry Hill, Union, Lawrenceville, Bayonne, Hazlet, Glassboro, Park Ridge, Burlington, Bergenfield, Woodbridge, Weehawken, Egg Harbor, Vineland, Howell, Eatontown and North Brunswick.

Lidl first opened in Germany in 1973 with just three workers and 500 products.

During the 1990s, Lidl began expanding to Europe. Now, there are 11,200 Lidl stores in 32 countries.

In June 2015, Lidl established its US headquarters in Arlington, VA. 

