Business

Iconic North Jersey Deli Expands Again: Report

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Millburn Deli
Millburn Deli Photo Credit: Millburn Deli Facebook photo

One of Essex County's most popular delis is opening another location.

This time, the Millburn Deli is heading to Westfield, NJ Advance Media reports. Last November, the Millburn Deli opened a store in Montclair, and previously in Morristown.

The new Westfield location will be replacing the Jersey Mike's at the intersection of E. Broad St. and Elm St., and is expected to open early next year, according to NJ.com.

The deli, which opened in 1946 and is known for its "Sloppy Joe" sandwich, has plans to expand across the tri-state area, owners told NJ Advance Media.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

