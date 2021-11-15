Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: North Jersey Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Offenses
Business

Iconic NJ Deli Expands Again

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The No. 8 from Millburn Deli.
The No. 8 from Millburn Deli. Photo Credit: @thegirlthatsalwayseating Instagram

An iconic North Jersey deli has opened a third location.

The Millburn Deli has opened on Park Street in Montclair -- nearly one year after expanding to Morristown.

The deli's original location was established in Millburn in 1946.

Millburn Deli has been named among some of the best sandwich shops in the country. Thrillist in 2019 included Millburn Deli in its list of 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America.

Popular menu items include the Sloppy Joe, the Godfadda and the Gobbler.

The Millburn Deli, 256 Park St, Montclair

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.