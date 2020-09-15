Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Booming Salad Restaurant Opening 2 Essex County Locations

Cecilia Levine
The Salad House
The Salad House Photo Credit: Courtesy: The Salad House

A popular salad restaurant taking North Jersey by storm is opening up two locations in Essex County.

The Salad House is coming to 639 Route 10, in Livingston, and 18 S. Fullerton Ave., in Montclair, sometime mid-October or early November, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. 

In addition to its various salad menu items, the brand also offers sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has four locations open in New Jersey. 

The Salad House has other locations in Millburn, Morristown, Somerville and Westfield.

