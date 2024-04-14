Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 75°

Brooklyn Man Shot Dead At Irvington Home

A 61-year-old Brooklyn, NY man was shot and killed overnight in Irvington, NJ, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Oliver Francis Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Oliver A. Francis was shot at a home on Melville Place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 14, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m. 

The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Irvington Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877- 847-7432.

