Body Found On Railroad Tracks Briefly Delays Service To NJ Transit Line

The discovery was made around 11:25 a.m., on the tracks just west of Broad Street station in Newark, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The individual may have come in contact with the catenary and was not struck by a train, however, a full investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Montclair-Boonton train 518 was held and approximately 300 customers were transferred to M&E train 6920. No injuries were reported to customers on train 518.

Train traffic on the Montclair-Boonton line was temporarily suspended but has since resumed and is operating on schedule. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

