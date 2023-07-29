Mostly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Body Found On Railroad Tracks Briefly Delays Service To NJ Transit Line

Service to an NJ Transit line was suspended after a body was found on the railroad tracks in Newark Saturday, July 29, officials said.

Newark's Broad Street station.
Newark's Broad Street station. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The discovery was made around 11:25 a.m., on the tracks just west of Broad Street station in Newark, an NJ Transit spokesperson said. 

The individual may have come in contact with the catenary and was not struck by a train, however, a full investigation is ongoing, officials said. 

Montclair-Boonton train 518 was held and approximately 300 customers were transferred to M&E train 6920. No injuries were reported to customers on train 518. 

Train traffic on the Montclair-Boonton line was temporarily suspended but has since resumed and is operating on schedule. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE