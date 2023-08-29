Body Found In Lake At Weequahic Park In Newark

The unidentified man's body was found in the lake at Weequahic Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said,

The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy, Stephens and Fontoura said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

