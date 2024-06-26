Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Assault Charges Remain Against Maplewood Principal

Columbia High School principal Frank Sanchez will still face charges of simple assault, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Frank Sanchez

Frank Sanchez

 Photo Credit: Frank Sanchez Linkedin
Sam Barron

Nearly two weeks ago, an Essex County Grand Jury declined to indict Frank Sanchez on charges of endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday, June 13, authorities announced.

The charges stem from an incident involving a student in January at the school in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. The charges were referred to Maplewood Municipal Court, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The principal was suspended from his job following the alleged incident, as reported by Daily Voice when charges were filed in March. 

Sanchez has been principal at the school since June 2020 after previously serving as a high school principal in Mountain Lakes, according to his Linkedin.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE