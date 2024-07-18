Born in Kearny, Johnson was raised in Cedar Grove, graduating from Cedar Grove High School in 1967, according to her obituary on the Shooks Cedar Grove Funeral Home website. Johnson, who worked as an acupuncturist, enjoyed being in nature and bringing people together, her obituary reads.

She is survived by her children, Melanie and Liam, her grandchild, Dolce, her partner, Guillermo, her brothers, Neil and Mark, and other family members and friends according to her obituary.

A service will be held on Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, followed by a private cremation, her obituary reads.

