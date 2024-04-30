40-Year-Old East Orange Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutor

At 8:43 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Osborne Terrace and found, Deshaun Winston unresponsive at the location, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Winston was pronounced dead at the scene moments later, Stephens and Frage said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877- 847-7432.

