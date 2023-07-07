3 Brick City Brims Get 100 Years Combined For Murdering Informant, Bystander, Rival Gangster

There’s no parole in the federal prison system, which means the East Orange trio will all have to serve out their plea-bargained sentences:

Thomas Zimmerman, 28, was sentenced to 37 years;

Tyquan Daniels, 27, got 35 years;

Ali Hill, 30, was sentenced to 25 years.

That means Daniels and Zimmerman will both be pushing 65 when either tastes freedom again. Hill would be approaching 55.

Federal prosecutors didn't say whether the plea deals require them to testify against the drug operation's accused ringleader, Michael Healy.

Healy had discovered a stool pigeon in the crew, so he ordered members of his Brick City Brims Bloods to kill him, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

Zimmerman and other gang members goofed when they went to the informant's Bloomfield home in February 2018 and "shot and killed an innocent bystander, believing the bystander was the informant," Sellinger said.

Realizing their mistake, Daniels, Zimmerman, Hill and others conspired to get it right, the U.S. attorney said.

The following month, he said, two masked gunmen shot the real informant at close range, killing him.

Daniels “aided the murder conspiracy by helping to hide the murder weapon after the fact,” Sellinger said.

Daniels also was also sentenced for killing a member of a rival Bloods gang during a drug turf war in Orange on May 13, 2018, the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than risk possible life sentences if they were convicted at a trial, the trio all pleaded guilty to racketeering-related crimes in U.S. District Court in Newark last September.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez also sentenced each of them to five years of supervised release on Thursday, July 6.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, the Essex and Union county prosecutor's offices, police from Newark, East Orange and Montclair, and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services' Intelligence and Investigative Division with the investigation leading to the pleas, secured by Senior Trial Counsel Robert L. Frazer of his Organized Crime Gang Unit in Newark.

