This Englewood Native Is The New 'Jeopardy!' Champion

Sopher, an Englewood native who now works as a producer for a New Orleans TV station, is the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, winning the edition that aired on Wednesday, July 12, taking home $12,401.

Since he started watching the show in 2010, Sopher said he wanted to be on it.

"I immediately tried out the first opportunity I got," said Sopher. "I've been trying out every year since then, but never made any progress."

Sopher finally got his big break last year when he received a callback and took part in a series of auditions. He found out he was going to be on the show via text while covering a press conference.

"I was freaking out internally," Sopher said. "It felt like the longest progress conference in my life. But it was really exciting, I had to tell my bosses I was going to miss a few days."

An avid "Jeopardy!" fan himself, Sopher said getting the news was one of the happiest moments of his grandmother's life.

"What more can a grandson wish for?" Sopher said.

Sopher got off to a fast start, leading the first Jeopardy! round with $5,800. He stumbled in Double Jeopardy! whiffing on a Daily Double but still entered Final Jeopardy! in the lead with $6,600. The clue:

A 1931 Charlie Chaplin film and a West Coast bookstore open since 1953 both bear this name.

Sopher correctly guessed "City Lights" and with a wager of $5,801, winning with $12,401, edging out second place by $201.

Sopher's next episode airs on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. on WABC Channel 7.

