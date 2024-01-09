Spike Strips Stop Teen Car Thieves In NJ During Palisades Parkway Pursuit From Rockland

The New York City trio had swiped a 2018 Jeep Renegade from Clarkstown after the owner left it running with the keys in it shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 9, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.

New York State Police troopers who joined Clarkstown police in pursuing the trio radioed ahead to their parkway police colleagues before terminating the pursuit near the state line, the lieutenant said.

Picking up the chase, PIP police deployed the tire-deflating “stop sticks,” which Walter said “quickly and safely ended the pursuit.”

The trio bailed out, then ran through the woods and across 9W before the PIP officers captured them in the parking lot of an Englewood Cliffs office building, he said.

The driver, Algenis Cabrera, and another male adult passenger, Isaiah Rodriguez, both 18, were charged with various related counts. A delinquency complaint involving similar charges was signed against the second passenger, a 17-year-old boy.

Cabrera, who was charged with two counts of second-degree resisting arrest, was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Rodriguez and the juvenile were released.

Walter thanked Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs and New York State police for their assistance.

