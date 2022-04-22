Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Sell NJ Mansion For $6M (They Bought It For $12M)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz took a $6 million loss in the the sale of their New Jersey mansion, the New York Post reports.

The musical duo purchased the 6-bed, 10-bath mansion in Englewood for $12.1 million in 2012 from Eddie Murphy. On April 14, 2022, the 5-acre property sold for $6 million, according to Zillow.

Keys and Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, reportedly spend most of their time in their La Jolla, CA Razor House.

