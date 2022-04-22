Contact Us
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Sell NJ Mansion For $6M (They Bought It For $12M)

Cecilia Levine
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz took a $6 million loss after the sale of their New Jersey mansion. Photo Credit: Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons (inset)/NJMLS

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz took a $6 million loss in the the sale of their New Jersey mansion, the New York Post reports.

The musical duo purchased the 6-bed, 10-bath mansion in Englewood for $12.1 million in 2012 from Eddie Murphy. On April 14, 2022, the 5-acre property sold for $6 million, according to Zillow.

Keys and Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, reportedly spend most of their time in their La Jolla, CA Razor House.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

