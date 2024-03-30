Tenafly Bank Personnel, Police Aren't Fooled By ID Thief: Authorities

Andre Evans went to one bank and tried depositing $3,800 that wasn't his into an account, then went to another branch and tried to withdraw it using a New Jersey driver's license that also didn't belong to him, Tenafly Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Employees refused to process the withdrawal, then called police when Evans left, the captain said.

Officers found him a short distance away, deMoncada said.

Even gave them the identification of an Englewood resident of the same age, the captain said.They arrested Evans after local and state databases proved otherwise and charged him with exhibiting a fake driver's license, forgery, impersonation, kiting checks and falsely incriminating another.

Evans, who was arrested on Tuesday, March 26, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Saturday.

