Masked Gunman Bursts Into Tenafly Resident's Home, Robs Trio

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100.
A masked invader burst into a Tenafly home near the Englewood border late Tuesday, demanded money at gunpoint from a resident and two guests, then fled with only a wallet, authorities said.

The robber "forced his way into the house through a locked rear door and confronted a resident and two guests, demanding money" around 10:30 p.m., Detective Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

"One adult male victim handed over a wallet containing an unknown amount of cash and credit cards," the captain said. "The other victims, all adults, had no money to give."

The robber then ran off, he said.

The victims described him as black, about 6-foot-2, thin and wearing a face mask, gray hoodie and jogging pants, deMoncada said.

Police from Tenafly, Bergenfield, Cresskill and Englewood converged on the Knickerbocker Road neighborhood, joined by units from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

Borough detectives were following leads on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100 .

