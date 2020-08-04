Teaneck Woman, 25, Charged With Attempted Murder In Bergenfield Shooting

A Teaneck woman remained jailed for a domestic violence-related shooting that responders said spanned two towns earlier this week.

Tamykah Trival, 25, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as with making terroristic threats, criminal attempt and weapons offenses, records show.

Teaneck police captured Trival after she allegedly fired from a vehicle in more than one location in Bergenfield and Teaneck.

The victim apparently was struck at Sylvan and South Washington avenues in Bergenfield and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by another civilian, they said.

He was treated and later released, they said.

Trival, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An official release of details was forthcoming on Wednesday, Bergenfield police officials said.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.