Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SWAT Team, Police Seize Man With Gun At Route 46 Motel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Woman, 25, Charged With Attempted Murder In Bergenfield Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tamykah Trival
Tamykah Trival Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

A Teaneck woman remained jailed for a domestic violence-related shooting that responders said spanned two towns earlier this week.

Tamykah Trival, 25, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as with making terroristic threats, criminal attempt and weapons offenses, records show.

Teaneck police captured Trival after she allegedly fired from a vehicle in more than one location in Bergenfield and Teaneck.

The victim apparently was struck at Sylvan and South Washington avenues in Bergenfield and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by another civilian, they said.

He was treated and later released, they said.

Trival, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An official release of details was forthcoming on Wednesday, Bergenfield police officials said.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.