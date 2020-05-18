Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Teaneck Woman Spits On Englewood Police (Again) During 5th TRO Violation

Jerry DeMarco
Sughuy Cepeda
Sughuy Cepeda Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A combative repeat offender from Teaneck who’d already been arrested four times for violating restraining orders and twice for spitting on police while claiming to have the coronavirus did both again in Englewood, authorities said.

City police responding to 1 a.m. disturbance call at a local home last week found Sughuy Cepeda, 43, there in violation of a temporary restraining order, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Formerly of Cliffside Park and the Fort George section of Washington Heights, the 5-foot-3-inch, 215-pound Cepeda has a recent history of run-ins for which she’s been jailed no fewer than a half-dozen times in barely two years

Records show assault and harassment charges, family court issues and traffic violations in several towns – among them, Teaneck, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Bogota and Hackensack.

Several of those times she’s been booked into the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order her released soon after.

Things escalated dramatically last month, when authorities said Cepeda spit a mouthful of water on two Englewood police officers, coughed at them and claimed she had the coronavirus when they arrested her for violating a TRO.

Authorities charged her with several second-degree counts of making terroristic threats and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers – as well as with assaulting an EMT.

A judge released her four days later.

Cepeda remained held in the jail Monday – a full week after her arrest -- pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. She’s charged with making terroristic threats during an emergency and contempt of a domestic violence order.

