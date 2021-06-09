WILD NIGHT: Bergen Homeowner Grabs Car Thief, 3 Others Captured In Multi-Agency Dragnet

Police from several agencies converged on the area and nabbed three juveniles after an Englewood Cliffs homeowner grabbed their companion and held him for officers, authorities said.

The Allison Drive homeowner alerted police after the first thief had entered a car in his driveway shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

The other three took off on foot, leaving behind a Mercedes Benz S550 that had been reported stolen on Staten Island late last week.

Englewood Cliffs police notified surrounding agencies, a perimeter was established and the search was on, Waldt said.

Fort Lee police sent up a drone. Two Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 also responded, along with officers from Fort Lee, Tenafly, Englewood, Palisades Interstate Parkway police and the sheriff’s office.

One of the fleeing juveniles was captured a short time later on South Virginia Court. Another was in custody within a half-hour at Roberts Road and Stephen Drive.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police eventually chased down the third near the Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, responders said.

The stolen car was removed by flatbed tow truck and taken to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification in Hackensack to be examined for fingerprints and other possible evidence.

Meanwhile, police issued delinquency complaints to all of the juveniles for receiving stolen property, burglary and resisting arrest, Waldt said. All were released to a guardian pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, he said.

The lieutenant thanked the agencies that assisted, as well as witnesses who provided information and video that led to the captures.

