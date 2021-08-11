Vehicles Destroyed In Englewood Cliffs Fire

Two vehicles were destroyed in a weekend Englewood Cliffs garage fire that spread to the home, responders said.

Flames spread from the attached garage after the two-alarm fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. at the more-than-5,136-square foot Barbara Lane home off Roberts Road near Route 9W.

It was declared under control about an hour later.

Mutual aid companies included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood, Fort Lee and Leonia.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

