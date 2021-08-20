Fleeing Carjacker Hits Englewood Owner With Vehicle, Police Seek Help

A dreadlocked thief struck the owner with his own vehicle while stealing it in Englewood, authorities said.

The bandit found the 2020 Range Rover running and unattended on Grand Avenue south of Englewood Avenue after being dropped off by another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The owner tried to stop the thief, who assaulted him with the SUV as he sped north before making a left onto Englewood Avenue, Torell said.

The owner fortunately sustained only minor injuries, he said.

Torell described the thief as described as black, with dreadlocks, and wearing a white mask, dark pants and a dark shirt.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Newark and was being processed for forensic evidence, the captain said. Additional images were also being “developed, analyzed and enhanced” for future release to the public, he said.

Meanwhile, Torell asked the public for help identifying the bandit or the sedan that dropped him off (see photo above).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police directly: (201) 568-4875.

