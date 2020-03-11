Fitness Center In Englewood Warns Members Of Possible COVID-19 Exposure

The owner of THE GYM of Englewood on Wednesday warned members who took certain classes earlier this month that they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The specific classes were the March 3 9:30 a.m. Spin and 10:30 a.m. Total Body Sculpt at the Nordhoff Place facility off Route 4 and South Van Brunt Street, said founder, owner and Vice President of Operations Jeff Rivers.

"We have been told that the risk of infection is extremely limited as the person was asymptomatic at the time of exposure and did not show symptoms until March 5," Rivers wrote in an email to members. "Furthermore, they have not been in our facility since March 3rd.

"On [a] directive from the above stated agencies, we have been instructed there is no reason for concern since the person was asymptomatic at the time they were in our facility and therefore the risk of exposure is minimal," he added. "However, if you have symptoms such as fever, tiredness, cough and shortness of breath, it is recommended that you contact your health care provider and identify that you may have been exposed.

"We pride ourselves on the cleanliness of our facilities and have taken additional measures and precautions to maintain our club's cleanliness over the past several weeks by increasing the frequency and extent of those cleanings," Rivers said.

"Our decisions are being informed by guidance from the CDC, Department of Public Health, and other credible agencies to best ensure the safety of our members, staff, and guests," he added.

