COVID-19: Bergen County Total Rises To 13

A total of 13 presumptive positive cases for COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday in Bergen County, officials said.

As of noon, there were three new cases in addition to Wednesday's 10.

Officials did not say where the patients were being hospitalized.

Below is the total number of Bergen County cases.

Englewood: 4

Fort Lee: 1

Bergenfield: 2

Teaneck: 5

Little Ferry: 1 (Patient Deceased)

Several schools and universities across New Jersey were canceling classes or moving to online instruction to prepare for or avoid a coronavirus outbreak .

The owner of THE GYM of Englewood on Wednesday warned members who took certain classes earlier this month that they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, officials urge residents to stay informed about the prominent signs and symptoms associated with the virus.

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

