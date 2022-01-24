Driver, 23, Killed When Vehicle Hits His Disabled Sedan On Palisades Interstate Parkway

A 23-year-old driver from Northvale was killed when his disabled car was struck by another overnight Monday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, authorities said.

The victim's 2002 Honda Civic was stopped in the fast lane of the northbound highway about a mile before Exit 4 in Alpine when it was struck by a 2021 Subaru shortly before 2 a.m., PIP Police Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Police conducted CPR but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said.

The three occupants of the other vehicle -- a 19-year-old man from Valley Stream, Long Island, who was driving, a woman, 22, from Brooklyn and an 18-year-old Manhattan man -- were hospitalized with injuries, the sergeant said. All were in stable condition, he said.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Detective Bureau were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

