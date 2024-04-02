Englewood Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen

Jowel G. Pinnock remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 2, following his arrest the day before, records show.

Pinnock had been "engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a nonconsenting [teenage] female," Englewood Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

"The acts occurred over the past year, beginning when the victim was 16 years of age," the lieutenant said.

Pinnock is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual contact and one of child endangerment.

