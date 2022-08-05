23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say

Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July.

They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.

PIP Officer Amir Sikder pulled behind a red Dodge Challenger driven by Laugerre, 19, that waved in and out of southbound traffic on the parkway -- nearly causing two separate accidents in Englewood Cliffs -- shortly before 9:30 p.m. July 4, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Sikder activated his emergency lights, but Laguerre, of the Little Neck section of Queens, made an erratic lane change, nearly causing a third collision, the lieutenant said.

So the officer dropped back out of concerns for public safety, he said.

An investigation quickly identified Laguerre, Walter said. He surrendered to PIP police on Tuesday.

In addition to giving him nearly two dozen summonses, police charged Laguerre with second-degree eluding and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. He remained there for two days before a judge in Hackensack released him on Thursday, with conditions, pending further court action.

