Bergen County Chefs Will Pop Dinner Into Your Car Trunk

If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to enjoy a hearty, chef-cooked meal while helping to feed families in need during the COVID-19 crisis, Trunk Pop Dinners provides the perfect solution.

Located in Tenafly, Trunk Pop Dinners is run by local cookbook authors and Food Network kitchen personalities Marge Perry and David Bonom .

Perry is a chef instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and an award-winning food writer while Bonom has catered for Bette Midler, Hilary Clinton, Sotheby's and more.

Here’s how the service works: Customers place an order and pay through Venmo, confirm an order time and pop the trunk of their vehicle when they arrive at the pickup location.

The meal, portioned for four, is placed in the vehicle’s trunk upon arrival at the temperature requested — hot and ready to eat, or ready to reheat in the oven. Prices range between $60 and $80.

Instead of tipping upon delivery, every dollar paid on top of the base price goes to providing home-cooked meals to families in need.

“You can help folks in our community who have lost their jobs or are working on the medical frontlines,” the website says.

“Add a few extra dollars (whatever you can) to your order, and every penny of your additional donation goes directly to delivering our home-cooked meals to those in need.”

This week’s menu includes savory selections like spice-rubbed chicken thighs, smash-roasted baby red potatoes and parmesan-dusted broccoli; herb-roasted shrimp, garlicky spinach and lemon-sage white beans; and slow-cooked bristled, roasted cauliflower, glazed carrots and buttery noodles.

For more on Trunk Pop Dinners, visit the website and Facebook page .

