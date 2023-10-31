Overcast 50°

Landmark Liquor Store In Englewood Severely Damaged By Fire

Fire severely damaged a landmark business that has been part of Englewood's fabric for well over a century, officials said.

<p>Englewood firefighters kept the I Wides Liquors blaze from spreading past the front of the building and had it under control in barely an hour.&nbsp; </p>

Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD FD
The two-alarm blaze at I Wides Liquors on West Englewood Avenue broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading past the front of the building and had the blaze under control in barely an hour. The damage nonetheless was significant enough to render the building uninhabitable.

Although an official cause wasn't immediately released, fire officials said they didn't suspect any wrongdoing.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bogota, Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

No injuries were reported.

