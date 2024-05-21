$14M Mansion With Vertical Garden Reinvigorates Englewood Real Estate Market (Photos)

That's the brand-new 16,000-square-foot smart house on Morrow Road in Englewood that hit the market at just under $14 million on Tuesday, May 21.

Why "Casa Verde?" The living, green wall, or vertical garden, explains listing agent Taylor Lucyk.

"No one's ever done it here," said Lucyk, of Christie's International Real Estate Group-Paramus, who's partnering with Richard Orlando and Jason Pierce of Sotheby's International Realty.

"It's a little bit of a different aesthetic with a lot of cool features like a zen garden and warm tones."

Lucyk calls the home an "ultra-modern" masterpiece.

It has 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and incorporates contemporary elegance in every meticulously-designed corner, according to the realtors.

Casa Verde has multiple balconies and terraces overlooking an infinity pool that sits on perfectly-manicured grounds.

Luxury amenities include a wine cellar, home gym, and movie theater.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing with more photos of 388 Morrow Road, in Englewood.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.