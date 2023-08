New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a location on Woodstown-Daretown Road in Pilesgrove just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, on reports of a woman who fell into the well, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Responders found the woman in a 20-foot well.

Pennsville firefighters lowered down into the well to retrieve the woman. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

