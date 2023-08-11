Truck Driver Dies After Plunging Into South Jersey River

The crash occurred at 11:33 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 on Route 553 southbound at milepost 16 in Fairfield Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kenworth T880 ran off the road to the right, through the guide rail and into the Cohansey River, State Police said.

Matthew Jacobs Jr., of Bridgeton, sustained fatal injuries, police said.

A passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

