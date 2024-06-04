2 People Killed In Vineland Crash: Police

On Tuesday, June 4 at about 11 a.m., members of the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit were dispatched to the area of Union Road / Mayslanding Road about a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries.

The crash involved a 2024 Ford F-250 Pickup truck driven by William E. Schafer, 81, of Millville, and a 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by John A. Mahoney, 23, of Sewell, which was also occupied by the front seat passenger, Patrick J. Mahoney, 23, also of Sewell.

Both Sewell men were killed in the crash, police said.

It was unclear how the Mahoneys were related.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Mayslanding Road towards the intersection with Union Road when the Toyota crossed into the path of the Ford pickup truck when it failed to stop/yield and both vehicles collided, police said.

Schafer was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital for precautionary reasons and is listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator of the case. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 x4698.

