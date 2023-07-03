Fair 81°

Teenager Arrested In Bridgeton Fatal Shooting

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Bridgeton police
Jon Craig
The youth was charged in Bridgeton on Friday, June 30 with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction, hindering and other charges, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-Mc Rae.

On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 8:50 p.m., members of the Bridgeton Police Department responded to Mount Vernon Street for a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound, according to  Webb-Mc Rae.

Police found a 16-year-old boy from Millville dead from an apparent gunshot wound, she said.

This investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Yoshioka of the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-392-9031 or Detective C. Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-579-1431.

Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

