Teen Driver Killed Walking Into Live Power Line After South Jersey Crash

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the crash on East Point Road in Maurice River, Cumberland County, at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, according to Trooper Troy McNair, a NJSP spokesman

The Millville teenager was driving a Ford northbound on East Point Road when he lost control and struck a utility pole, overturning, McNair said. His name was not released because of his age.

The pole and electrical wires were toppled by the impact. The teen driver and a passenger exited the vehicle with minor injuries, McNair said.

After the 17-year-old left the Ford, however, he walked into a low-hanging live wire and was electrocuted, McNair said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, McNair said.

The incident remains under investigation.

