

Sports

Millville's Buddy Kennedy Making MLB Debut Tonight

Cecilia Levine
Buddy Kennedy
Buddy Kennedy Photo Credit: buddykennedy16 Instagram

New Jersey's Buddy Kennedy will make his MLB debut tonight.

The Millville native was called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who play the Minnesota Twins Friday, June 17 at 6:40 p.m. EST.

"We knew it was only a matter of time," Milleville Baseball said in a Tweet. 

"Congrats young fella! Keep working hard and enjoy every minute of it!!! Your #tboltfam could not be prouder!"

Kennedy has been the third baseman for the Reno Aces and was drafted in 2017.

