HGTV Wants To Save This 'Cheap Old' NJ House

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Farmhouse at 69 Kings Highway in Salem.
Farmhouse at 69 Kings Highway in Salem. Photo Credit: Bright MLS/Weichert Realtors-Turnersville

The 1865 farmhouse on the property of a one-time Dairy Farm in South Jersey has all the makings of a beautiful historic home.

It just needs a little love. 

The home at 69 Kings Highway in Salem was featured on HGTV's Instagram page Cheap Old Houses, because of its potential.

Listed by Janie McCormick of Weichert Realtors-Turnersville, the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on 5.5 acres and still has the original Silo on the property.

It's listed at $350,000.

Click here for the complete listing.

