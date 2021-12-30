Contact Us
Speeding Hit-Run Driver Slams UPS Worker Delivering Package In South Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
UPS truck
UPS truck Photo Credit: JasonVogel Wikimedia

Police seek the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a UPS delivery man in Cumberland County, authorities said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, an 18 year old UPS driver was delivering a package near the 400 block of Irving Avenue and was standing near the side of the roadway when he was struck by a silver colored sedan, Bridgeton police said.  The sedan was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, police said.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Route 49 and North Burlington Road towards Millville, police said.

Surveillance cameras from that intersection show the silver sedan driving erratically, passing several vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway as it continued through the traffic light, they said.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, or know of any silver colored sedans with recent front end damage, please call Det. Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 at the Bridgeton Police Department.

You can also send an anonymous tip by clicking here. 

