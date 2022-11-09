Contact Us
Breaking News: Nicole Expected To Become Hurricane, Bring Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds To Northeast
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports

Atlantic Air 3
Atlantic Air 3 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance via Facebook

Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. 

Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for shots fired, according to NJ Advance Media, which quoted Millville police.

A victim from Millville, 54, told police he was in Captain Buck Park when he was shot by a man who asked to use his lighter, the outlet said. He was flown to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, another man was shot near the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North 27th Street in Camden around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, RLS Metro Breaking News reports. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the outlet said. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media and here for the story by RLS Media.

