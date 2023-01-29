MURDER: Arrest Made In Bridgeton Shooting That Killed One Teen, Injured Another

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and related offenses in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl wounded in Bridgeton, authorities said.

Iban Perez faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aggravated assault in the shootings on the 300 block of North Pearl Street, sometime around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was flown to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. The investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at 856-332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.