Inmate Dies Of Suicide At Cumberland County Jail, Authorities Say

An inmate in the Cumberland County Jail died of suicide earlier this week, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, according to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers and medical staff responded and attempted life saving measures with negative results.

An exact cause of death was pending autopsy results.

Notification was made to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office with detectives responding. Simultaneous notification was made to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Subsequently, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to complete the investigation at the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

The identity of the inmate was being withheld at the request of his. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

