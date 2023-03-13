Contact Us
Driver Killed In Fiery Cumberland County Crash

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
State Police
State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A driver was killed in a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday, March 12, authorities said.

New Jersey State troopers responded to the crash at 3:53 a.m. on Route 644 east near milepost 2.6, in Maurice River Township.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Mercedes sedan ran off the road to the right, and impacted several trees before crossing back over the roadway to the left and overturning, State Police said.

The Mercedes became fully engulfed in flames. As a result of the crash, the driver sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of kin. 

The crash remains under investigation.

