Interstate 295 northbound in Salem County was closed due to a crash.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 near milepost 1.7 in Carneys Point, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash involved the overpass at Hawks Bridge Road, police said.

All traffic was being diverted to Route 130 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

