Chihuahua In Urine Soaked Bag Found On NJ Railroad Tracks

A Chihuahua in a urine-soaked bag was found along railroad tracks in South Jersey has a second lease on life.

Coco, as South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is calling her, was found by a man walking his dog behind Gerresheimer’s Glass in Vineland.

The man noticed a bag on the ground, and then saw his dog reacting to it. Then, the bag started moving and the man heard something inside.

He picked it up and to his shock and horror, noticed a visibly-shaken Coco covered in her own urine.

The man brought the dog, who rescuers said is lucky to be alive, to the shelter. She was evaluated over the weekend.

"This horrific act of cruelty has been reported to the Vineland Police Department," the rescue said. "If you recognize Coco or have information regarding who may be responsible for the horrendous act, please contact them immediately. 856-691-4111."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.