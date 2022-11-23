Contact Us
Former South Jersey Police Officer Stephen Houbary Dies After 'Tragic Accident,' 49

Jon Craig
Stephen J. Houbary
Stephen J. Houbary Photo Credit: With permission/ DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home

Former South Jersey police officer and beloved father Stephen Joseph Houbary died after a "tragic accident" at his home in Vineland on Friday, Nov. 18. He was 49.

The accident occurred when Stephen was on a skid steer construction vehicle during a backyard project alone on the 4000 block of Ascher Road around 4:30 p.m., according to NJ.com, which cites Vineland Deputy Police Chief Steven Triantos.

Stephen had worked as a Vineland police officer for 13 years before joining the Construction & General Laborers’ Local 172, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Stephen's funeral will be held at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home in Vineland on Saturday, Nov. 26.

"If you knew Steve, he wanted nothing more than having everyone at Club Who enjoying a great time," reads Stephen's obituary. "Nobody will ever be able to fill his shoes as he left a forever impact on all of our lives and will be greatly missed by many."

Click here to view the full obituary of Stephen Joseph Houbary.

