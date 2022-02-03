Cumberland County Native, College Student Dies Suddenly, 26

South Jersey native and community college student Samuel Reber died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 24. He was 26.

Born in Bridgeton, Reber previously worked at Van Dyke's in Millville and attended a local community college, his obituary says.

Reber was known for his highly intellectual personality — he was fluent in Spanish, played three different instruments, and was “no stranger to hard work,” according to his memorial.

Meanwhile, Reber was a believer in the gospel of Christ and enjoyed singing traditional Christian hymns, his obituary says.

Reber was also remembered for fostering a 14-year-long relationship with his loving canine companion, Moe.

Reber leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Frederick and Celina Reber; sister, Lydia; brother, Jonathan; niece, Ana, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Reber’s funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 12 at New Hope Presbyterian Church on Hitchner Avenue in Bridgeton.

“Samuel was a vivacious, gregarious, intelligent, and talented young man,” reads his memorial. “We are no longer privileged to have him in our midst.”

