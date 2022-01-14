Trailers Vandalized In Salem County: NJSP

More than a dozen trailers were vandalized at a South Jersey campground last month, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying two suspects who were captured on surveillance video at Four Seasons Family Campground at 158 Woodstown Daretown Road in Pilesgrove.

The suspects damaged, vandalized and burglarized the trailers.

On Dec. 11 at 1:09 p.m., the first incident was reported where trailers were damaged, and various items were taken, according to Trooper Brandi Slota.

On Dec. 18, there was another incident in the same location where one trailer was vandalized, police said.

Items that were stolen out of the trailers included electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing and sports memorabilia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.