SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue.

As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last known address of Fayette Street in the city, for murder and weapons offenses, and Desmond L. Bethel, 29, of Cohansey Street for weapons offenses, according to Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari.

An additional charge of eluding police was also signed against Askins by Millville Police who, along with detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, spotted the suspect operating his vehicle, a black 2011 Audi A6, in the city and initiated a pursuit that was eventually terminated on Delsea Drive for safety concerns.

Bridgeton Police said officers were called to the complex at approximately 3 a.m. on reports of several individuals fighting and shots being fired.

Responding officers located the victim, Herbert R. Lee of South Avenue, who was pronounced dead at Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton shortly after being transported there.

Officers arrested one subject, identified as Kvaughn Walker, 22, of South Avenue, charging him with possessing a handgun, however, authorities indicated he was not involved in the fatal shooting.

Authorities indicated that both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous and the investigation is continuing. Any information pertaining to the shooting can be forwarded to Det. Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or by submitting information to “BPD.TIPS.”

