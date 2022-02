Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kimberly Sierra-Rivera of Bridgeton went missing on Feb. 2, according to Bridgeton police.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 ext. 0

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.