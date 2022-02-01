Murder Suspect Led Police To Missing South Jersey Man's Snow-Covered Body: State Police

New Jersey State Police have arrested a 21-year-old South Jersey suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man who went missing for three days.

State Police charged Miguel Perez, 21, of Bridgeton, with murder in connection to the disappearance of Jonathan Morris II, 23, of Bridgeton, whose remains were discovered Monday in Hopewell Township.

Perez, described by State Police as an acquaintance of Morris, took them to the body, which was found covered in snow on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township.

Perez has been charged with murder, weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape, and receiving stolen property, State Police said.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

On Friday, detectives from Troop “A” Bridgeton Station began investigating the disappearance of Morris after troopers discovered his vehicle abandoned on Archie Platt Road.

On Monday, detectives from the Major Crimes South Unit and Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit obtained information that identified Perez as a suspect in the investigation, police said. Detectives located Perez at his residence and arrested him. A short time later, detectives discovered Morris’ remains covered in snow approximately 15 feet from the roadway on Archie Platt Road, police said.

Perez allegedly shot and killed Morris in his mother's BMW in Bridgeton early Friday, police said.. After killing Morris, Perez drove to Archie Platt Road, where he allegedly discarded the body and abandoned the BMW, police said. He later traveled to a residence on Cottage Avenue, where he allegedly attempted to dispose of evidence, police said.

The Bridgeton Police Department assisted with the investigation and the case is being prosecuted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at http://njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.